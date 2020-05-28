UPMC extends $0 cost telehealth services

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Health is extending $0 cost-sharing for all covered telehealth services through September 30, 2020.

With UPMC Health Plan’s commitment to remove financial barriers that could discourage our members from seeking telehealth services, including through UPMC AnywhereCare, members will not face deductibles, copayments, or cost-sharing of any kind for in-network virtual visits with a health care provider, including primary care physicians, specialists, and both physical and occupational therapy.

This extension until September 30, 2020, applies to individuals enrolled in UPMC Health Plan’s fully-insured commercial group coverage, individual ACA Marketplace plans, and our UPMC for Life Medicare Advantage plans, as well as self-insured employer group plans that opt into this coverage.

“Both before and during the current public health emergency, UPMC Health Plan has worked to expand our coverage to include more than 270 telehealth services from a range of providers,” said Sandra McAnallen, Senior Vice President, Clinical Affairs and Quality Performance with UPMC Health Plan. “Through September 30, we will continue to waive member copayments and cost sharing on these services to eliminate financial barriers so that members can get the care they need, for both physical health and mental health, while remaining safely at home.”

UPMC Health Plan’s decision extends members’ no-cost access to behavioral health services wherever they are and whenever they need us. Just as with physical health, UPMC Health Plan provides 24/7 access to behavioral health services through traditional in-person counseling, telephonic counseling, and virtual counseling visits, as well as options for personal learning and support via innovative digital apps like Brain Manager, offered by UPMC in partnership with Workpartners.

Brain Manager is a digital tool that teaches our members evidence-­based cognitive behavioral therapy techniques to manage their stress and anxiety through a custom, personalized experience. Other valuable telehealth services UPMC Health Plan offers to provide for our members’ physical and mental well-being include:

Staying in Touch—To address both the mental and physical health challenges that can result from social distancing and staying at home, UPMC Health Plan is offering UPMC for Life members a series of phone and online events titled Staying in Touch . These events are hosted by experts on preventive medicine, mental health, and other specialties. They are designed to help participants learn how to stay healthy, manage stress, be active, and connect with their community – all from the comfort of their home.

MyHealth 24/7 Nurse Line—UPMC Health Plan offers members the MyHealth 24/7 Nurse Line. This resource allows UPMC Health Plan members to speak directly with a UPMC nurse, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, when non-emergency care is needed. Our nurses can offer immediate support and advice regarding specific services members may need to assist with their care needs. UPMC Health Plan members can access the MyHealth 24/7 Nurse Line by calling 1-866-918-1591.

LifeSolutions—As more people across the country test positive for the virus, even those without symptoms may need reassurance. To help our members deal with their anxieties and concerns through these trying circumstances, we are expanding access to LifeSolutions, a telephonic service dedicated to helping individuals cope with challenging life situations. Specially trained counselors are poised and ready to help our members through this difficult and stressful life event.

Resources for Life Counseling Sessions— UPMC Health Plan’s licensed, master’s-level trained clinicians can provide UPMC for Life members with up to six over-the-phone counseling sessions per year. These services are provided through Resources for Life and can help with solutions to life’s problems, big or small, including caregiving support, family and relationship concerns, stress, and grief.