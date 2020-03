ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, UPMC opened a COVID-19 specimen collection site in Altoona.

The site is not open to the public, and walk-in patients will not be tested.

The patient must be assessed and referred by their doctor after showing symptoms consistent with the virus and contacted by the UPMC Infection Prevention team.

This is by appointment only.

Patients will be tested on a needed-basis.