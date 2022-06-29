SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Somerset County will now have world-class cancer care nearby.

The UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Somerset is now the first cancer center in our region to be designated by the National Cancer Institute and one of just 52 such centers in the country.

UPMC leaders celebrated its grand opening Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This facility was a $4 million capital investment and features a large treatment area with nine treatment spaces, four exam rooms and onsite laboratory services.

UPMC Somerset President Andy Rush said the community hasn’t had local access to cancer care in two years.

“Patients undergoing cancer care are often sick, they’re scared and the last thing we want them to do is worry about a long distance travel to receive this type of care,” Rush said.

All patients receiving care at any UPMC Hillman Cancer Facility can also access more than 600 clinical trials underway at UPMC Hillman and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.