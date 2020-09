BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC will open a new COVID-19 testing site in Bedford in mid to late September.

Hospital President Jan Fisher said outpatients sent to UPMC Altoona for testing would have a 60-mile round trip. This site will make testing easier for Bedford residents.

The site will replace the snack bar on the hospital’s first floor.

A doctor’s order and appointment are still required.

The testing site will be open Monday thru Friday for four hours a day.