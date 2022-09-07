ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona is hosting a job fair Wednesday looking to recruit new members to their team.

The job fair kicked off at 9 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Station Medical Center. Those interested will learn about opportunities that UPMC Altoona and Altoona Regional Health Services have to offer. If you are interested in attending you must be 18 or older and need to register ahead of attending the event.

The event will highlight roles in nursing, nursing support, housekeeping, food service, safety and security and office support.

Those looking for more information about career opportunities can talk with UPMC’s recruiters and hiring managers, take place in on-the-spot interviewers and learn more about UPMC’s benefits, including an eligible sign-on bonus.