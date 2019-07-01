UPMC Altoona helps over 100 patients with irregular heartbeat

The Cardiology Department at UPMC Altoona is celebrating over 100 successful procedures using the new Watchman device.

The procedure is for older patients with an irregular heartbeat, caused by atrial fibrillation, also know as a-fib.

The Chair of the Cardiology Department, Dr. George Jabbour, said he feels complete as a physician, seeing how his patients lives have been transformed by this procedure.

“This is actually the most rewarding thing that you can actually achieve or see,” he said.

UPMC Altoona introduced the new Watchman heart procedure in February. They’ve seen more than 100 patients since then, helping many finally get off blood thinners. The procedure closes off part of the heart where blood clots can form. The first patient to have the procedure, Mary Cooper, said she no longer has to worry about having a stroke or any major bleeding.

“I had had a severe fall and that’s what really, Dr. Jabbour turned me around and said there’s a procedure we can help you with and i was ready for it,” she said.

Dr. Jabbour said the watchman device is a breakthrough in medical technology. He said hearing his patients take about how their lives have changed after having the procedure makes him proud to be a physician.

“I can tell you, as a physician, I feel much more complete now, that I was able to just be able to offer our patients even more opportunities at better outcomes in the long term,” he said.

Dr. Jabbour said their procedure schedule is booked until November. He encouraged anyone who has a-fib to call his office and get more information about the Watchman device.