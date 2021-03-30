UPMC Altoona achieves designation for breastfeeding resources

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona is the first in the region to achieve a designation from the state for its breastfeeding resources.

Being designated as a Keystone 10 facility means the hospital navigated 10 steps and extensive training to implement into their care, giving families choosing to breastfeed the best start.

“Breastfeeding and feeding of human milk are some of the best things we can do to support the health of infants to support the health of mothers and support the health of our community,” UPMC Altoona Lactation Consultant Alison Keating said.

But breastfeeding your baby isn’t always easy, even if you are an experienced mother.

“It’s something that the mom and baby have to coordinate and get in sync with each other and sometimes that takes a few days and even a few weeks,” UPMC Altoona RN and lactation consultant Michele Thompson said.

That’s why UPMC Altoona is stepping up to help by providing special care both pre and post-pregnancy, it starts with knowledge.

“Giving them that information throughout the prenatal period so that they are able to make that decision and know what to expect and understand what those early days are going to look like, then they’re prepared,” Keating said.

And taking crucial steps when the baby arrives.

“We are going to make sure we place that baby skin to skin after birth we give that baby time to transition to this outside life and that you have time to bond with that baby,” Keating said.

“We also have a no pacifier in place, where the only time that we provide a pacifier is at the request of the mom and that is after we provide education to make sure the mom knows the benefits of not using a pacifier,” UPMC Altoona Chief Nursing Officer Stacy-Ann Okoth said.

But as breastfeeding is not an option for every family, the Keystone 10 initiative also includes formula feeding safety.

“What kind of volume do we feed new babies, paced bottle feedings to let the baby take their time with feeding, really important to know how to prepare powder infant formula so that is safe for that baby and reduces the risk of bacterial infection,” Keating said.

Other hospitals in our area are working towards completing this initiative. You can keep up with their progress or learn even more about the steps on their Department of Health website.