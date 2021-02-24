UPMC accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

(WTAJ) — One of the biggest healthcare providers in our region is being added to the list of vaccination clinics the public can go to.

UPMC will now provide vaccinations to everyone in phase 1A.

“We will be sending out emails to the people who signed up for our waitlist so tomorrow we will have our place hopefully filled with patients that will be able to come in and have the vaccine,” executive administrator for UPMC Altoona Regional Health Services, Douglas Heusey said.

In addition to those emails, UPMC is looking to fill additional openings.

By registering, you’ll be temporarily added to the waitlist, which will be used to fill those available spots on a first come first serve basis.

“What we’ll do is send out emails that match the number of doses we have here at UPMC so when you get a scheduled appointment you will be guaranteed a vaccination,” Heusey said.

And while they can’t say for sure how many vaccines the state will provide them per day…

“We feel confident that once we start the process the state will be giving us the vaccines and everyone that has the vaccine will be guaranteed their second vaccine,” Heusey said.

So what changed to allow them to offer the vaccine to the public instead of just healthcare workers?

“It’s the manufacturers that actually changed, I think they have been under the pressure from the Biden administration to actually get more vaccines out,” Heusey said.

As they receive more, they have a plan to meet the needs of all that wish to be vaccinated in the community.

“We can certainly add on additional spaces so we are planning on at least 2000 people that could come through this space if we needed to if we have enough vaccines,” Heusey said.

The Altoona location has 500 vaccines available this week and plans to give out 100 a day.

You can sign up by going to vaccine.upmc.com or by calling 844-UPMC-VAC.

They will be open Monday through Friday, 8 am until 4 pm.