JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teenager was injured in a shooting in the West End of Johnstown early Tuesday night.

Police say a 14-year-old in the Oakhurst Homes Community was shot once, sometime before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The teenager was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. The extent of the injuries are still unknown.

Police have been in and out of the area all day and are asking the public to give them a call if they know anything about the shooting.