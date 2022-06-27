Inmates Robert Lee Miller of Clearfield and Donald J. White of Dubois. Photo Credit: Lawrence Township Police Department.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An escaped Clearfield County prisoner has been rearrested after nearly a month on the run.

Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced Sunday evening that Robert Lee Miller Jr., 51, had been captured.

“Thanks to the tips from the community and the hard work of Lawrence Township Police Officers, Miller Jr. is no longer at-large,” Sayers said.

Miller Jr., along with fellow inmate Donald J. White, 46, were on work-release cutting grass near Kurtz Brothers along Daisy Street Extension on May 30 when the two left on foot, according to the Lawrence Township Police. White was captured on June 17 and is now facing felony escape charges.

Miller Jr. is also facing felony escape charges as was arraigned Monday and awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 7.