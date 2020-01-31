Update: PSU Modifies Alpha Epsilon Pi’s suspension

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State has modified their temporary suspension of the university’s Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

This suspension is tied to sexual assault allegations made against four fraternity members in mid-January.

PSU is now allowing the fraternity to hold recruitment activities.

But, according to university spokesperson Lisa Powers, all of Alpha Epsilon Pi’s recruitment events must be held on campus. The fraternity must also have a PSU greek life compliance representative present at these events, along with a consultant from their international fraternity’s headquarters.

There is still a ban on all of Alpha Epsilon Pi’s social events, with or without alcohol.

The temporary suspension will remain in place until PSU completes its investigation into a third party report claiming four fraternity members sexually assaulted someone.

State College Police is still looking for more information before they continue their case investigation.