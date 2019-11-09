Update-Port Matilda EMS Funding

WTAJ reported last week about how the Port Matilda EMS company said they were in a critical situation, with only enough funds for one more payroll cycle.

Without financial help, they wouldn’t being able to staff the department 24/7.

In the past week, membership purchases, donations and their soup fundraiser raised over $18,000.

The company needs just over $16,000 per payroll for each month.

Port Matilda EMS says this service is crucial.

“The coverage coming from outside our area, 20 minutes ago, can make the difference somebody having difficulty breathing and somebody passing away from that,” Jack Bonsell, Lieutenant for Port Matilda EMS, said.

Although they have the funds needed for the next month, they says they’re still in danger for future months.