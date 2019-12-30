UPDATE: Police make official arrest in Hollidaysburg School District threats

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — On November 20, 2019, all five Hollidaysburg Area Schools received threatening messages that caused officials to contact police.

After one man was falsely identified by the sound of the voice on the calls, police were able to hone in on Javier Alberto Cantos, 24, of Altoona.

Police report that on Christmas Eve, Cantos was officially taken into custody on an arrest warrant and is being charged with terroristic threats and risking catastrophe.

Cantos was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Paula Aigner and bail was set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is reported to be scheduled for January 7, 2020.