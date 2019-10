ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have responded to a call to a house on Kettle Street just after 2 p.m. today.

Logan Township and State Police were at the scene at 1057 S Kettle Street. State police forensics was on the scene as well.

Chief David Reese confirmed there was a female body, and an acquaintance is the one who called the police. A death investigation is currently underway.





