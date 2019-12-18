Update on the cause of 322 closure/power outage in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous utility poles were damaged on Tuesday, causing residents and local businesses to be without power, and causing crews to close part of Route 322/Philipsburg-Bigler Highway at Irwin Drive.

Officials report that the cause of the power outage and closure was due to a one-car crash.

It’s reported that a vehicle was driving on 322 when it became entangled in low hanging utility lines.

The momentum of the vehicle caused it to run through the intersection, causing damage to four utility poles, dragging lines and traffic signals down on the roadway.