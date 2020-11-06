Update on Centre County ballot counting

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three days after the general election, Centre County Commissioners met to determine the number of ballots that still need further review.

After revisiting flagged ballots, a total of 76 were passed on to the County Solicitor to determine which votes will be counted and which will be rejected.

Commissioners say this process will take place either Saturday or Monday morning. Additionally on Monday, remaining military ballots will be counted.

According to the County Solicitor, ballots are passed on to her as a last resort.

“It goes directly to the elections personnel before it comes to the solicitors and then we are the ones who review it and address it from there. But 99% of the time, we’re going to the sections of the elections code,” says Betsy Dupuis.

Regardless of a call for recount, Centre County has until Tuesday, November 10, at 5 PM to submit unofficial results. Then two weeks later, on November 23, the final, official count is due.