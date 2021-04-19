Update: More details on Geistown homicide, detectives interview murder suspect

Josh Gorgone, 26, is charged for murdering 54-year-old Denise Williams at his apartment at the 800 block of Old Scalp Avenue in Geistown.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police released more details regarding the homicide that occurred at Old Scalp Avenue earlier this month, including information they received during an interview with the alleged murderer.

The victim, 54-year-old Denise Williams, is said to have gone to 26-year-old Josh Gorgone’s apartment in order to buy a fridge he had listed on the Facebook Marketplace April 5, according to the criminal complaint.

In an interview at the Cambria County Detective’s office, Gorgone said the two had gotten into an argument over the price of the fridge, which was listed for $160. The argument escalated, and a physical altercation broke out. This is then when he said he stabbed her in the chest several times with a knife from his kitchen.

The investigation began when Williams’ family filed a missing person’s report around 8 p.m. April 5, saying Williams got off work at noon at Conemaugh Hospital, but she was wasn’t answering phone calls.

Police used an app to find Williams’ phone and tracked it to a location in Johnstown around 9 p.m., but her vehicle could not be located in the area, the criminal complaint said.

Onstar managed to track the location of Williams’ vehicle to Hoyt Street in Richland Township along the side of the road. Police searched the vehicle and found what appeared to them as fresh blood on the driver’s side doors.

Police report ice cubes were found on the floor boards of the vehicle. Additionally, a small baggie of suspected cocaine was located in the center console along with a withdrawal receipt of $160 that took place at 2:53 p.m.

However, no keys were found in the vehicle.

It was at this time, police received information she was going to meet Gorgone to buy a refrigerator.

They went to Gorgone’s apartment and found Williams in the bathroom.

Gorgone was charged with one felony count of criminal homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault April 6. He has been sitting in the Cambria County Prison without bail.

His preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for April 14, but it has since been postponed as they transfer the case to Ebensburg to allow Williams’ family to be present during the proceeding.