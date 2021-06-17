UPDATE: Detour set to begin for Route 160 bridge replacement project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is going to reveal virtual plans display to show the public of the proposed Pipe Culvert Replacement Project

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced a detour will be placed for bridge replacement work to begin on the Route 160 Dark Shade Creek Bridge Replacement project in Central City.

Beginning Monday, June 21, Charles J. Merlo, Inc., of Mineral Point, will place the detour for the replacement work, according to a PennDOT press release. It will be in place until mid-October.

The work had been delayed for a week due to mechanical problems with equipment.

It’s reported the 3.3-mile detour will follow:

From the North side of the closed bridge, traffic will take Route 160 North along Sunshine Avenue and then Main Street, and then make a left onto SR1016 (MacGregor Avenue). Then, traffic will make a left onto Route 1021 (School Road), then a left returning to Route 160 (Lambert Street), then left onto Central Avenue back to the bridge.

From the South side, it will be reversed. Detour signs are placed for guidance.

Overall work on this project will replace an existing bridge with a precast spread box beam bridge, the release said. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on a temporary predestrian bridge.

As part of this work, there will also be drainage upgrades, resurfacing, signage, sidewalks and ADA ramps.

The project is estimated to cost $1.6 million. It’s expected to be completed by late October.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA’s website, phone app, social media or by calling 5-1-1.

For up-to-date PennDOT news, visit District 9 of their website. This included Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties.