UPDATE: Coroner releases statement on Nalani Johnson, retracts homicide, other causes

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has released a statement to inform everyone that regardless of what has been stated, he has NOT made an official ruling in the death of 2-year-old Nalani Johnson.

This statement would, in fact, retract previous reports that stated it was ruled a homicide.

Overman said in his release:

No reports of the cause of death or manner of death has been released by the Indiana County Coroner at this time, again due to not having the results. I heard of several different causes of death over the past couple of days which none of the causes of death have been confirmed or released by Coroner Jerry Overman or will be confirmed or released until all testing and reports are received at the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.

You can click below to read the official release from Coroner Jerry Overman by clicking ‘download’ below.