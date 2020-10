BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County’s restored Revolutionary War-era fort is in need of funds.

Money from the county’s hotel tax has been supporting Fort Roberdeau’s historic site.

With hotel tax revenue down from the pandemic, commissioners hope to revert to their old plan by taxing small real estate .12 mills in 2021.

This means properties over $100,000 will be taxed $1.20.