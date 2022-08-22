BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As International Overdose Awareness Day approaches, Blair County announced it will be doing its own event to remember those who lost their battle with addiction.

Blair County’s event will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, at Trans4mation Church located at 1001 S. 1st Street in Altoona from 5 to 9 p.m. Organizers said they will be individually remembering lost loved ones and would be honored to welcome your family to their uplifting celebration of life.

The event is free and includes live music by “Heaven Bound,” a keynote speaker, kids activities, a butterfly release, memorial displays, food and a warm and welcoming atmosphere. There will also be information tables with local resources.

You can register a loved one lost to an overdose by emailing bcoverdoseawareness@gmail.com or by calling Michelle Lynam at 814-312-7624 or Stacey Lingenfelt at 814-932-9149. The loved one will be included in a memorial video, and you will receive a personalized memorial ornament and a take-home piece from the memorial display.

The keynote speaker is Travis Bornstein, who founded Hope United along with his wife Shelly to honor their son Tyler who died as a result of a heroin/fentanyl overdose in 2014. Hope United works to bring awareness and support to families struggling with addiction.

Those who plan to attend can bring personal care items to donate to Lost Angels Blessing Bag Project.

For more information, visit the International Overdose Awareness Day – Blair County, PA Facebook page.