BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tickets are on sale now for the annual Bikers for Barkers Charity Ride, an event fundraiser that supports the care of homeless dogs and cats in Blair County.

The 21st annual charity ride to benefit the Central PA Humane Society (CPHS) will take place Saturday, July 16, starting at the Roundhouse Harley Davidson dealership in Duncansville. Registration takes place at 9 a.m., and kickstands go up at 11 a.m. The route will cover around 50 miles and end back at the dealership for a chicken dinner and a Battle of the Bands.

There is still fun in store even if you are not a biker. Up to six local bands will take the stage to compete for “The CPHS Top Dog Band.” Their top headliner is the Back in Black AC/DC tribute band.

For $25, you can participate in the ride, get a t-shirt, dinner and the Battle of the Bands entertainment. Other tickets are available if you’re only interested in the Battle of the Bands, the chicken dinner, or the t-shirt sale. Tickets can be purchased on the CPHS’s website by clicking here.

The CPHS noted there will be alcoholic beverages available, but you must come prepared with a valid ID.

For more information, you can visit the Bikers for Barkers Facebook page.