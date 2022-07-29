HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Huntingdon County Sheetz location is in the process of getting an upgrade.

Smithfield Township has been a target for a potential new Rutter’s location, but now, residents may see upgrades to one of their current gas station offerings.

“We have three Sheetz stores in the Huntingdon area and the store on Fourth Street is the older of the three,” Smithfield Township Planning Commission Chair Monte Furry said.

The location at Fourth Street and Route 22 is currently about 4,500 square feet in size. If approved, the project proposal has plans to expand the building by 500 square feet, Furry said.

“They’re gonna raise the entire store,” Furry said. “From the ground up they have to do some underground improvements but basically, it’ll just be a brand new store.”

Furry said the renovation will be welcomed to the township if approved.

“There’s quite a bit of traffic here on the 22 corridor,” Furry said. “If you would be around here on the weekend, we have hundreds of boats, campers coming in and out of the county to Raystown Lake.”

Before construction can begin the company still has to receive approval from the town supervisors. Furry said Sheetz plans to begin renovation work in January if the project is approved.

“They want to make it more customer friendly according to their new guidelines for the way their new stores are laid out,” Furry said. “They’re removing the old building, putting in a new building. The lot, basically, will stay the same.”

Sheetz could not be immediately reached for comment.