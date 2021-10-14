Upcoming fall festival in Blair County gives tips on urban agriculture

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Blair Conservation District will be hosting a fall festival at NatureWorks Park in Hollidaysburg to help educate the community on urban agriculture.

There will be many vendors and exhibitors to give tips about gardening in small spaces, raising chickens in your backyard, beekeeping, composting, how to start your own mushroom log, pumpkin painting and more. The Pennsylvania State Agri-forester will also be there to talk about what you can grow in a forest or near a stream such as fruit trees and bushes that will protect the stream.

“We’re going to have a lot of exhibitors here hitting many different topics, but as years go by we hope to continue with ongoing outreach efforts like I said, this is a great place to come if you just want to experience it on your own,” said Pennsylvania Agricultural Ombudsman Beth Futrick.

The park acts as an educational resource for community members outside of planned community events. Flowers, pumpkins and fall wreaths will be for sale at the festival. For more information about this and other events visit NatureWorks Park’s website.