CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTA) — The ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives) is offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information about a house explosion in 2019 that was later ruled a homicide.

On Oct. 4, 2019, an explosion happened at an apartment building at 327 E. Market Street. Due to gas reportedly being shut off at the address three months before, investigators searched deeper to determine an explosive decide was used.

Officials first thought all residents got out safe, but security footage led them to believe someone was still inside as the building burned. They later found the body of Shanna Carlson, a resident of the building.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible. The Clearfield Police Department, Lawrence Township Police Department, Altoona County Fire Marshal’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigating agencies.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477).

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.

Editor’s Note: The video above first aired Oct. 4, 2019 when the incident happened.