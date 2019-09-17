‘Unwanted visitors’ moved out of Blair County town by Game Commission

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Tyrone, Blair County, are breathing a sigh of relief after some “unwanted visitors” are moved out of town.

A mama bear and her two cubs were seen walking around the borough last weekend.

Tyrone Borough Police said they were notified Monday morning by the Game Commission that the bears have “moved on out of the area.”

One local business owner said he dealt with bears at his shop’s previous location and laughed when he saw them again.

“When we started our shop in Sinking Valley, we had a bear break into the bakery itself, which the Game Commission caught it, and it ended up being a 540 pound bear, so it was a monster bear. I opened the door up, and it was five feet from me, eating a pineapple upside-down cake, so we kinda joked that it took them a year to find us, but now they found us down here,” Andy hoover, Owner of Bake Shop Bakes, said.

We’ve reached out to the Game Commission to find out where exactly the bears were taken; however, they usually do not release that information.