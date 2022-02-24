CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nationwide concerns over Apple AirTag misuse have reached Centre County Police Departments.

The Apple AirTag is a $29, quarter-sized, lightweight, Bluetooth device that connects to your phone. As advertised, they’re meant to help you locate personal items.

“Like every good piece of technology, it is open to abuse,” said Ferguson Township Police Officer Daniel Lewis.

Across the county, people report they’re receiving notifications to their phone that they’re being tracked by an AirTag they don’t own.

Those calls have come into Ferguson’s Police Department too.

“We’ve had a bunch of calls,” said Lewis. “Since late last fall I would say in the neighborhood of one a week on average.”

Officer Lewis said the callers are mainly looking for more information on Apple AirTags.

“Education is probably the biggest thing we do with these, but there is legitimate concern that people could be tracking your whereabouts,” said Lewis.

The Ferguson Township Police Department recently solved a case, where an AirTag was found sewn into the lining of a backpack.

Officer Lewis said there’s two things to keep an eye and ear out for:

AirTags will beep to alert you they’ve moved away from the person who activated them and were potentially placed in or on your belongings.

If you own an Apple device, you will receive an alert that an unknown AirTag is near you. The alert will link to a map that shows when and where the tracking started.

If you own an Android and cannot receive these alerts, Apple created a free app, Tracker Detect, which scans the area for AirTags around you.

Apple has put out a statement updating their safety warnings. The company said they’ve been actively working with law enforcement on all AirTag related requests.

“If you’re concerned that someone might actually be tracking you using the devices, just give us a call and we’ll go from there,” said Officer Lewis.