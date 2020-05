HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friday is a holiday you may not be aware of. It’s School Lunch Hero day.

The Hollidaysburg Area School District said they wanted to recognize the hard work and dedication of the food service team, who continue to serve meals for nearly 450 students.

They’ve received many cards, emails and “yays” from kids and parents as they provide food during this difficult time for many families.