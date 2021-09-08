Unknown driver causes damage to yard then drives off, police investigate

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating damage to a person’s yard along Buffalo Pittsburgh Highway in Jefferson County after an unknown driver got stuck in the yard, caused damage and drove off.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, police responded to a report where a driver got stuck in a person’s front yard causing damage. The vehicle is an unknown truck or SUV, according to police.

The driver then got unstuck and drove off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State police in DuBois at (814)-857-3800.