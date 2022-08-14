STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)–The University Wine Company in State College hosted their Art in the Vineyard Festival this afternoon.

Visitors were treated to all different kinds of wine, wine slushies, food and crafts from local vendors. Live music was also provided by the State College duo Anchor and Arrow.

Jeff Proch of University Wine Company says that they love having people at the vineyards to join in on the fun.

“We have about fifteen different arts, crafts, food vendors outside of the winery,” Proch said. “And we are inside here serving our wine and wine slushies also.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Proch says that the turnout has been great for the event and that they hope to have more events like this in the future as early as this fall.