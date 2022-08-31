CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Penn State 2022 football season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 and fans are eager to make their way through crowds and into the stands.

With the upcoming games and fans eager to get into the stands to watch the team, University Park Airport is adding a flight to their list.

A one-stop, round trip flight to Montgomery Alabama has been added for September 17. That’s the date that Penn State will take on Auburn.

Other routes have also been added for the away Michigan game. The airline is also adding extra flights are larger planes for home game schedules.

