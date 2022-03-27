CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A University Of Pittsburgh at Johnstown student is putting a panel of professors together to hold a public health ethical discussion.

The “COVID-19 Issues Surrounding Public Health: Vaccines, Masks, and Public Responsibility” discussion will focus on the question if the public should be held accountable for its response to a public health crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic? Those discussing will have three follow-up questions about their stance on the matter:

What evidence can you provide that supports your standing on mask mandates? What evidence can you provide that supports your standing on vaccines? To what extent do you feel that individuals should be responsible for the health and well-being of their fellow citizens?

The panel will consist of the following professors giving their stance in their areas of education:

Ethics Perspective: Dr. Derek Leben (moderator), Associate Professor of Philosophy, Philosophy Department Chair.

Dr. Derek Leben (moderator), Associate Professor of Philosophy, Philosophy Department Chair. Global Health Perspective: Dr. Jill Henning, Associate Professor of Biology.

Dr. Jill Henning, Associate Professor of Biology. Science Perspective: Dr. Matt Tracey, Associate Professor of Chemistry.

Dr. Matt Tracey, Associate Professor of Chemistry. Citizen/Personal Autonomy Perspective: Dr. John Thompson, Associate Professor of Mathematics.

Dr. John Thompson, Associate Professor of Mathematics. Media Perspective: Prof. Chip Minemyer, Adjunct Instructor of Journalism, Editor of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.

Prof. Chip Minemyer, Adjunct Instructor of Journalism, Editor of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia. Political Perspective: Dr. Ray Wrabley, Professor of Political Science, Division of Social Sciences Chair and Division of Business and Enterprise Chair.

The discussion will be held Monday, March 28 at the Murtha Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown at 6 p.m.

The discussion was put together by student Matthew Maher. This is his capstone project that he needs to complete in order for him to receive his degree in Communications and also in Philosophy.

Maher said that the reason why he decided to create the event is because the different perspective of everyone is crucial in a discussion such as this.

“In my opinion, hearing the different perspectives of a situation this important and controversial is crucial. I want all perspectives to have an equal voice regardless of what the opinion is.”

Pitt-Johnstown students in different Humanities courses were surveyed and the results showed that the majority believe that individuals should be held to some sort of responsibility.

“In a survey of Pitt-Johnstown students that was distributed to various Humanities division classes, over 75% of the 50 students involved believed that individuals should take action that will protect their communities and more than 80% of the 50 students involved believed that unvaccinated individuals should take action that will protect their communities,” Maher said.

He continued on to say that the research proves that college kids do believe that there is some sort of moral obligation to keep the community safe.

“This research indicates that a large portion of college students believe there is a moral obligation for a person to protect their community in a public health crisis such as COVID-19.”

The public is invited to join the discussion in person or on zoom.