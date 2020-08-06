United Way school campaign successful despite limitations

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United way of Blair County’s “Stuff the Bus” program had another successful year despite limitations COVID-19 presented them said Denise Adams, the director of Family Resources.

The campaign brings in brand new school supplies each summer through donation centers at the Altoona and Hollidaysburg public libraries, then distributes them in individualized backpacks made for children in grades K-12.

According to United Way, this year had some setbacks but the campaign ended up pulling together enough supplies to have extras still remaining.

United way will only give supplies away by appointment, so if you are looking to get some extra help for your kids this year be sure to give them a call first at 814-317-5108.