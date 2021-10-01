United Way of Blair County seeks referrals for children in need

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toasty Toddler, run by the United Way of Blair County, is accepting referrals for the 2021-2022 winter season beginning Monday, Oct. 4.

Toasty Toddler, based in Duncansville, provides new coats, hats and gloves or mittens to children up to five years old.

The referral form is attached below:

All referral forms are asked to be completed and sent to the Family Resource Center by Nov 5. The first distribution will be the week of Nov. 15 and will continue until the need is met.

Along with the referral program, donations of new coats, hats, gloves, scarves and snowsuits for boys and girls will be accepted until December.

For more information on the Toasty Toddler program, visit the United Way’s website.