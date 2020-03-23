United Way of Blair County launches COVID-19 relief fund

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — United Way of Blair County launched a special fundraising campaign focused on COVID-19 relief.

The Executive Director, Melanie Shildt, said many community members are struggling after losing their source of income as a result of the pandemic.

The money raised will go directly to individuals and families with short term and long term financial needs.

“I’ve been in contact with family members and friends who wouldn’t normally face these challenges, but their businesses are not considered life sustaining, so they’re getting shut down and are wondering what’s gonna happen if this goes on long term, and so we’re trying to be as proactive as possible here at United Way,” she said.

The goal is set at $10,000.

Details on eligibility and applications will be released in the near future.

To donate, you can go to United Way’s website or Facebook page.