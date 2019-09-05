United Way of Blair County kicks off 2019-2020 campaign

DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday morning, The United Way of Blair County kicked off their 2019-2020 campaign!

The event was held at Hoss’s corporate office in Duncansville.

The United Way’s campaign will run throughout the year.

The executive director, Melanie Shildt, said all the donations they receive go back into the community to help many local organizations.

“100 percent of the funds raised in Blair County, we are proud to say, stay in Blair County. They do not go back out. They stay here. They are invested here into programming, and that’s something that we are proud of,” she said.

This year’s fundraising goal is $490,000 that will help 32 local organizations.