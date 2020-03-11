United Way of Blair County Giving Free Prom Dresses to Local Girls

The United Way of Blair County is making sure every girl in our community has the opportunity to enjoy their prom at no cost! The Glass Slipper Project was started as a way to give girls free prom dresses. This Friday and Saturday the former ‘Ooh La La’ boutique in the Logan Valley Mall will be transformed into a room filled with color, glitter, and sequins! Girls can come and choose the dress of their dreams at no cost. And every girl that leaves with a dress will also get a voucher to get their hair done for free as well.

The gown distribution is on March 13th from 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m. and March 14th from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the 2nd level across from the food court in the Logan Valley Mall.

The Executive Director for the Blair County United Way, Melanie Shildt says they understand that junior and senior year can be a really expensive time, and so they want to eliminate that barrier so every girl can feel beautiful on their prom night.

Our Morgan Koziar got an early look at some of the dresses that are available. Some girls even came out to put on a fashion show of their own to show off how versatile the style of dresses are.