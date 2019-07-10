United Way of Blair County awards impact grants

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — United Way of Blair County awarded their 2019-2020 impact grant recipients with close to $300,000 in aid.

The money went to 32 local programs, including Blair Regional YMCA and Family Services, Inc.

The Executive Director of United Way says the funds always stay in Blair County, and seeing what local programs are doing for the community inspires her.

“It’s the most rewarding feeling in the world to know that we are providing funds that are helping those programs change the stories of those who are receiving services from those programs,” Melanie Shildt said. “These are individuals who might go in need otherwise and to know that we made a difference in someone’s life is one of the most rewarding things ever.”

Shildt encourages any local organization or business in need of help to give them a call.