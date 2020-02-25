United Way distributes books to Somerset County school

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United Way of the Laurel Highlands distributed more than 100 books to a Somerset County school on Monday.

150 books were given to 75 fourth-graders at Windber Elementary School in part of the state-wide initiative to get books in the hands of kids.

United Way of Pennsylvania teamed up with the non-profit, First Book, offering $170,000 in funding across the state for a total of 49,000 book donations.

13 local agencies will be distributing 3,428 books from $12,000 of the grants in Cambria and Somerset Counties.

Those agencies include Somerset County Head Start, Small Town Hope, The Family Center, Beginning, Inc., The Learning Lamp, Cambria County Child Development Corp., Cambria County Head Start, Windber School District, Professional Family Care, Blacklick Valley School District, Home Nursing Agency and the Y.M.C.A. of Johnstown.

Two representatives from Windber Elementary School and the United Way say getting books to kids is vital for their education.

“Early literacy development, brain development, pre-birth to five…in working with the school districts, kindergarten readiness and just getting books in the hands of children just to increase their reading and academic attainment,” says Travis Hutzell, Grant Writer for the United Way.

“We’re living in an age where we’re competing against technology. Kids are exposed to tablets, cell phones at early ages and they’re engaging but we can’t lose sight that books can be very engaging as well,” says Kevin Edmondson, Principal at Windber Elementary School.