United Way asking organizations to take survey to better equip against food insecurity

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United Way of the Laurel Highlands is looking to get a better idea of food insecurity in Cambria and Somerset Counties through a food survey.

They are asking organizations that serve their communities to take the survey and say it will help them to better allocate resources to those organizations in the future.

“It could be a church food pantry that only serves people intermittently or it can be a group like the Windber Area Community Kitchen who does this on a consistent and daily basis. All of those types of needs are very important to give up a fuller picture of what food insecurity looks like within Somerset and Cambria Counties,” said Karen Struble Myers, President and CEO of the United Way of the Laurel Highlands.

More information on how to take the quick survey can be found on their website by clicking here.