JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 1889 Foundation and United Way teamed up to raise more than $300,000 to aid in COVID-19 relief in Cambria and Somerset Counties.

Through 12 weeks, they’ve handed out $168,190 to food pantries, local housing shelters, school districts and local nonprofits.

More information on how to apply can be found by contacting the 1889 Foundation at 814-532-0100 or the United Way at 814-535-2563.