United Airlines bringing flight changes to University Park Airport in March

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Coming from a United Airlines decision, University Park Airport will have changes coming to its flights in March this year.

A shortage of pilots has caused United Airlines to make regional changes. Starting March 4 of this year, instead of their daily flights to Washington-Dulles Int’l they will service Newark Liberty Int’l with two daily roundtrip flights, C.M. Director of University Park Airport and Penn State Aviation Center Bryan Rodgers said in a statement.

Not only will this just impact university Park Airport, but it will also impact other airports regionally.

“This is a United decision, which impacts regional airports across their network, to reduce flying to Washington-Dulles Int’l and to increase flying to Newark Liberty Int’l,” Rodgers said. “The latter being United’s primary transatlantic hub.”

There is a possibility that in the future service could come back to Washington-Dulles Int’l. Rodgers explained that depending on how well service to Newark Liberty Int’l and demand grows United will take that into decision making.

“If the service to Newark Liberty Int’l performs well and there is a strong demand I think United would take that into consideration in their decision making.”

For the Newark service, United plans in March to operate the E 170/175 Embraer aircraft (70 seats) and then the CRJ 550 (50 seats) later in the month.

Rodgers said that the daily United flights from University Park Airport to Chicago O’Hare will remain.