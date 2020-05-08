Unique ways to spend Mother’s Day

(WTAJ) — Things will be a little different for Mother’s Day, with the coronavirus pandemic limiting face-to-face interaction across the world. In honor of the day, WTAJ decided to compile a list of things you could do to celebrate the day, across our region or from your own homes.

Fire Companies Doing Flower Sales

Both the Bald Eagle Fire Company and the Excelsior Fire Dept. No.1 of Bellwood will both be hosting flower sales.

The Excelsior Fire Dept. No.1 of Bellwood will be offering curbside delivery and a drive in service to make sure those who come to pick out flowers maintain social distancing. They will begin selling flowers starting on Saturday May 9th, until Sunday, May 17th. This is their largest fundraiser of the year. Those who want curbside delivery can reach them at: (814) 742-8541.

Bald Eagle Volunteer Fire Company will begin selling Flowers starting Friday May 8th 4 pm till dusk, Saturday May 9th from 9 am till dusk, and Sunday May 10th from 9 am till 2 pm. They are also offering curbside delivery.

Local flower shops are also selling flowers that can be picked up curbside, or delivered.

Things to do from home

You can also send a video message to grandma or send mom a personalized video note from her favorite celebrity, artist or athlete through Cameo. Prices vary depending on which celebrity you choose. Cameo has also launched a COVID-19 Relief Campaign in which its donating proceeds from select video requests towards coronavirus relief efforts.

Consider sending mom brunch or dinner delivery from her favorite restaurant, then gather a Zoom or FaceTime to eat together and celebrate to continue to maintain social distancing guidelines. Many local restaurants are offering special deals for Mothers on Sunday.

Organize a family parade outside your mom’s house. Stealthily decorate outside with chalk drawings on the driveway, a special plant or some other gift and then, at the prearranged hour, call Mom to the window or outside to watch your drive-by parade. If you have friends, promise to join their Mother’s Day parade if they’ll pad out yours.

You can also checkout Giftcards.com where you can buy a gift card of your Mother’s favorite place to shop and email it to them.

Making Gifts

Quarantine Mother’s Day is a great opportunity to package a bunch of self-care items together to send to your mom in DIY basket form.

Create an eCard for your mom. Sites like Canva allow you to customize a virtual card that you can send to your mom by email or by phone.

If you have any ideas or unique ways you are spending Mother’s Day, send us an email at: digitalnews@wtajtv.com.