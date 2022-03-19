ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A unique concert will be coming to the Mishler Theatre on Saturday in Altoona and will be performed by The Altoona Symphony Orchestra.

The concert is called Music for Winds (With a Few Strings Attached) and will begin at 7:30 p.m. The performance will feature music that is written specifically for woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments. Dennis Glocke will be conducting the performance.

Glocke was the Director of Bands at Penn State University from 1996 to 2020. He has performed in famous venues across the United States such as Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., the Lincoln Center in New York and more.

Tickets for the concert cost $35 for adults and $15 for students and can be purchased online or by calling the Mishler Box Office at 814-944-9434.

This is the 93rd year that The Altoona Symphony Orchestra has put on and had musical and entertainment performances for Blair County.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For more information about this and other concerts, visit The Altoona Symphony Orchestra’s website.