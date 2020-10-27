These unique Halloween pumpkins can help children with food allergies

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On top of staying covid-conscious this Halloween, there’s another difference you may see while trick-or-treating this year.

Unique pumpkins are here to keep children safe.

The teal pumpkin project is encouraging families to have a non-food option for kids with food allergies.

If you see a teal pumpkin in the front yard, that means this family is supporting food allergy awareness.

“That the color allows the child and or parent to know that this is a safe place for them to go,” Physician, Central PA Asthma and Allergy Care, Dr. Jeffery Rosch said.

“These kids really can be made very sick potentially life-threatening,” Dr. Rosch said.

Teal isn’t the only color pumpkin to look out for.

If you have a trick or treater with a blue pumpkin bucket to gather candy in, this means the child could have autism and may not communicate in the usual way.

“I think it’s wonderful that people are being mindful and inclusive of children with all needs,” Altoona Mayor, Matt Pacifico said.

With the pandemic, Mayor Pacifico also encourages the community to give candy out on your porch, individually pass out candy instead of having children all reach into the same bucket, wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and dont forget to social distance.

Also make sure to remember to watch for cars, stay in well-lit areas, and be aware of your surroundings.