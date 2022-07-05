CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A months long effort to unionize at the Meadows Psychiatric Center in Centre Hall is unsuccessful.

Staff and former employees led the effort after they say working conditions became unsafe. In a statement, President of the Local Service Employees International Union says “While the outcome of this vote is disheartening we will continue to stand with workers and patients of the Meadows.”

The Meadows says in a statement “We hope that the union will respect the employee’s clear and definitive decision.”