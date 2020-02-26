Breaking News
Teenager dead after shooting in Altoona

Union treasurer charged with stealing $30K from Correction Officers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The treasurer of the local SCI Huntingdon’s Correction Officer’s Union has been charged after allegedly stealing close to $30,000 from the Officer’s union over the course of five years.

Bryan Peroni, 57, is accused of writing numerous checks to himself totaling $29,365. Police say the checks were written between November 2012 and December 2017.

Charges of theft and forgery were filed after the Pennsylvania State Police Organized Crime Unit received the forensic audit from Wessel and Company.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss