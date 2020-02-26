Union treasurer charged with stealing $30K from Correction Officers

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The treasurer of the local SCI Huntingdon’s Correction Officer’s Union has been charged after allegedly stealing close to $30,000 from the Officer’s union over the course of five years.

Bryan Peroni, 57, is accused of writing numerous checks to himself totaling $29,365. Police say the checks were written between November 2012 and December 2017.

Charges of theft and forgery were filed after the Pennsylvania State Police Organized Crime Unit received the forensic audit from Wessel and Company.