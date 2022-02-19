Union Representative speaks to Blair County Prison Board

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A union representative spoke to the Blair County Prison Board at their monthly meeting regarding the frustrations of not being included in any safety meeting discussions.

Dave Carey, the 83 district representative for the American Federation for State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), attended the board meeting Thursday expressing his frustrations and wanting more answers.

AFSCME is a union that represents the employees from multiple occupations who look to provide a better opportunity and prosperity for workers

These emotions come in light of the death of correction officer Rhonda Russell, who was shot and killed on duty on November 17. Carey, and the many Blair County Correctional officers he represents, believe that there could’ve been much more safety precautions to keep Russell safe.

Carey said that the board and the Blair County administration had not made any efforts to reach out and have the union provide any input on safety measures. Carey said that the officers he’s worked with want to offer more insight on safety measures since they’re the ones handling the prisoners.

“It’s a big safety concern,” Carey said. “It’s very unnerving, very upsetting that they don’t want to take input from the corrections officers that are in that facility, in that building that deals with the prisoners every day.”

Carey also noted that he usually doesn’t speak at the meetings often. He felt the administration’s lack of answer to the union made him more likely to speak out. But in the end, the union is asking for a seat in meetings to provide feedback.

“That’s why we’re asking for a seat at the table,” Carey said. “You know, we deserve a seat at the table. It feels as though they don’t want to listen to the people, the members that do the job.”

Carey plans to keep attending the meetings until change occurs.