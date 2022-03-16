CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Allies and workers of the Cambria County Children and Youth Services department plan to speak at Wednesday’s commissioner meeting about the ongoing worker crisis.

Staffing within the department is now below 50% capacity. Workers first initiated these grievances back in November through a written proposal but have seen no response from the commissioners. Since the beginning of the year, the union has spoken out at commissioners meeting.

Business Agent for the Service Employees International Union Local 688, Alex Ciotti, said that the increase in cases is overwhelming workers. That’s why they are bringing awareness to the public about this ongoing issue.

“We’re hoping that bringing it to the public and shining a light to everybody on how the staffing crisis in child welfare is going to impact the entire community,” Ciotti said. “We’re hoping that it’ll pressure them enough to make a change.”

Ciotti said that low wages are the main reason behind the worker shortage. The SEIC Union is currently in a contract with the county for five years, serving roughly 27 months so far. They’re advocating for higher wages to make the job enticing for candidates. Ciotti noted that candidates have turned down offers cause of low wages.

Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith said to WTAJ that they’re trying to resolve the issue by increasing the job advertisement. However, Smith said the commissioners are not open to breaking their contract. They’re also presenting the option of hiring case aides in the meantime.

Ciotti, who has worked with the Cambria County CYS worker for seven years, noted that case aides and caseworkers are different. Caseworkers have to take specific trainings and tests to respond to different reports, whereas case aides don’t have those credentials.

“We need direct service workers, caseworkers, who have the credentials and experience to be able to response to abuse and neglect reports, work with families to develop service plans,” Ciotti said. “Case aides are not able to do that. They are not qualified. They don’t have the training or the credentials to conduct child safety assessments.”

Wednesday’s meeting will mark the third time that the union will be addressing commissioners. After the meeting, the plan to picket outside of Conemaugh East Hills Urgent Care on behalf of the Cambria County CYS workers. Ciotti said that if the commissioners don’t act on the issue, fewer workers may serve the youth.

“If the staff isn’t there to help improve a service plan or anything related to improving a child’s quality of life, it will be a big problem for the entire community,” Ciotti said.