“Unify the Community Day” held in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Last week’s protests and marches got some local folks thinking about another way to inspire harmony in the Altoona area.

So for this afternoon, they organized a “Unify the Community Day.”

About 200 people came by to enjoy live music, games, food and a basketball shooting contest.

The event took place in the parking lot in front of dormans sports performance in altoona.

Organizer, Jeremiah Witherspoon says this was a great way for folks to experience some normalcy.

“We’ve been so shacked up with COVID-19 and other things that have been going on across the U.S. we just wanted to come together, put together a little unity together… kind of like a block party,” Witherspoon said.

His gym Scorchin’ Boxing” worked together with “Dormans Sports Performance” and “Leaders of Tomorrow” for today’s gathering.

Witherspoon says he’s looking forward to doing more events like this throughout the summer.